New museum on St. Simons Island recounts Georgia’s contributions during WWII

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA (WTVM) - A new museum on St. Simons Island is bringing life to Coastal Georgia’s extraordinary contributions during World War II.
The World War II Home Front Museum also recounts how the coastal region was transformed when the United States went to war.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society raised more than $3.5 million to open the museum in the buildings used during the war as a coast guard station that oversaw offshore patrols for enemy submarines.
The museum on St. Simons Island opened to the public Dec. 8. Some exhibits show a German U-boat attack in 1942 that torpedoed two merchant ships and killed 22 sailors. Others show how civilians in coastal Glynn County built cargo ships to supply troops overseas, while the military trained naval officers to direct air battles using radar.
For more information about the World War II Home Front Museum, call (912) 638-4666.
