Officials break down number of 2018 murders and homicides in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police say it’s been a deadly year for the Fountain City when counting the number of homicides and murders for 2018.
“2017 we had 37. Just had one recently that the grand jury indicted from the depth of the year that made it 37. So far this year, we’ve had 30,” says Columbus Police Chief Gil Slouchick.
They say numbers are down since 2017, but it's raising questions of what could be done for the new year. With less than a week left for the year, Chief Slouchick with the Columbus Police Department says there's still work to be done.
“We did a lot of gang details with the federal agencies and our federal partners I think you can look for that in 2019 to continue,” says Slouchick.
26 of those murders were all at the hand of a gun with 11 of those involving victims 30 years old or younger. The deputy coroner for Muscogee County, Charles Newton, is reporting 33 homicides documented from the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.
Police say one homicide for Columbus is too many.
“Do we feel good that there are seven less this year than there was last year? Yes, we feel really good about that, but we don’t feel good about the fact that we’ve had 30 this year,” says Slouchick.
All but five of those murders are linked to a firearm. Columbus police says there’s a focus on lowering those numbers even more for 2019.
