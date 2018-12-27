Opelika police investigating credit card fraud at a grocery store

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is looking for a suspect believed to be a suspect in a credit card fraud case.
The incident occurred at the Kroger in the 2400 block of Enterprise Dr. on Dec. 23.
Security cameras captured the suspect using the card at approximately 12:40 p.m.
The suspect is described as a 5′7″ to 5′11″ male weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, white under shirt and black sweatpants with short hair and a goatee.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information in connection with this incident is asked to call OPD’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220.
