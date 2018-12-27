Sigi Schmid, winningest MLS coach, dies at 65

"Major League Soccer is devastated by the news of the passing of Sigi Schmid," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. "Sigi will go down as one of the leading figures in the history of our league. From Los Angeles to Columbus and Seattle, Sigi won more games than any coach in MLS history and led his clubs to multiple championships, including two MLS Cups and five Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups. Sigi's passion for soccer was unrivaled, and he was loved and admired by everyone in MLS. We deeply mourn his passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Valerie, their children, and all of his loved ones."