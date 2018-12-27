(WTVM) - Sports Leader 9 is heading to the Bowls!
Sports Overtime will be providing live and on location coverage from three of the nation’s college football bowl games.
Auburn University will play in the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 28.
The University of Alabama will head to Miami for the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29 for their College Football Playoff semi-final game. If they win, they will travel to the BCS National Championship in San Francisco on Jan. 7.
The University of Georgia will play in New Orleans' Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1.
Watch News Leader 9 at 6p/5c for Sports Overtime: At the Bowls for coverage and updates from Dave Platta and Paul Stockman.
Sports Overtime: At the Bowls is sponsored by Atlanta Postal Credit Union and Kinetic Credit Union.
