A super blood wolf moon eclipse is coming in January

(RNN) – Sky watchers will howl with delight over next month’s celestial offering.
In the early hours of January 21, there will be a super blood wolf moon eclipse.
It’s a combination of three separate things – a super moon, a wolf moon and a lunar eclipse.
The wolf moon is just another name for the first full moon of the year, according to “The Old Farmer’s Almanac.”
And then there’s the blood moon.
It’s a lunar eclipse that causes the moon’s appearance to change as it enters Earth’s shadow. It turns it a rusty, red color.
Put those three moons together and you end up with a super blood wolf moon eclipse.
This lunar trifecta will reach its peak at 12:16 a.m. ET on Jan. 21 and will last about 3 hours and 17 minutes from start to finish, according to NASA.
The eclipse will be visible throughout North and South America.
If you keep track of such things, this will be the last time a lunar eclipse and a super moon occur at the same time until May 2021.
