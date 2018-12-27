Suspect wanted for armed robbery at discount store in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted for armed robbery at a store in LaGrange.
The robbery happened Dec. 27 at Jeff’s Outlet Store on Commercial Drive. Officers responded to the robbery report at 2:44 a.m.
According to police, a woman stated she was locking the front door of the store at approximately 2:40 a.m. when two unknown males wearing dark clothing forced their way inside. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded money from the woman.
The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
