Suspect wanted in LaGrange for aggravated assault and imprisonment

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in LaGrange for aggravated assault and imprisonment.
The incident happened Dec. 27 at a residence on Alford Street. According to police, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at around 9:27 a.m.
Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the victim who was suffering from several visible injuries to her neck and face. She stated she was asleep and was awakened by her ex-boyfriend, Tobias Grier, standing at the foot of her bed.
The two began to argue and Grier then assaulted her.
An investigation revealed that Grier entered the home without permission, strangled the victim, and held her inside the home against her will for some time before she was able to contact police.
Grier has outstanding warrants and is wanted for burglary, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment.
Anyone with information about Grier’s whereabouts or the case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.