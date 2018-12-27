YEAR IN REVIEW: 2018’s top 9 stories on 9

(WTVM) - Another year has come and gone in the Chattahoochee Valley.
From the loss of iconic celebrities to the world trying to decide how to say Laurel and Yanny to the Avengers blowing away like dust, 2018 was full of good news, bad news and sad news locally and nationally.
We’re counting down News Leader 9′s top 9 stories of 2018. With five days left in the year, check out the stories that ranked ninth through fifth as well some honorable mentions.
Andrea and DeUndra Jones walked across the stage at Columbus State University one after the other to receive their matching degrees. The women graduated from the school on Dec. 14 with bachelor’s of science degrees in health science. Andrea added a minor in sociology onto her degree so that she could graduate the same semester as her daughter.
A building in Columbus that has sat empty for years is having new life breathed into it as it transforms into a state-of-the-art VA facility. The project at the Warm Springs Rd. will yield a 70,000 square foot facility that will provide VA clinic access to approximately 30,000 regional veterans. Construction is set to begin in 2019 with an expected completion date of 2021.
In January, snow rained down on the Chattahoochee Valley, closing schools and businesses for a day of walking through a winter wonderland!
A rare illness, acute flaccid myelitis, that causes weakness in the arms or legs, similarly to polio, began spreading across the country and hit the Chattahoochee Valley as 2-year-old Abigail was stricken with the disease. After over a month in the hospital, Abigail is back home in Columbus continuing physical therapy. Her left arm is still paralyzed. She is using a wheelchair, but her spirits are high.
A good old family reunion is coming to Columbus...sort of. A Netflix comedy named ‘Family Reunion’ is going to be set in Columbus, but filmed elsewhere. The show stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict as a Seattle mother who travels down to Columbus, GA alongside her husband and kids for a family reunion with the family matriarch, played by Emmy award winner Loretta Devine. The show does not yet have a premiere date.
