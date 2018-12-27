YEAR IN REVIEW: 2018’s top 9 stories on 9

YEAR IN REVIEW: 2018’s top 9 stories on 9
(WTVM) - Another year has come and gone in the Chattahoochee Valley.

From the loss of iconic celebrities to the world trying to decide how to say Laurel and Yanny to the Avengers blowing away like dust, 2018 was full of good news, bad news and sad news locally and nationally.

We’re counting down News Leader 9′s top 9 stories of 2018. With five days left in the year, check out the stories that ranked ninth through fifth as well some honorable mentions.

Honorable Mentions: Hurricane Michael hits the Chattahoochee Valley, Anchor Chuck Leonard celebrates 37th WTVM anniversary, Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade celebrates birth of second son, AL woman has 50 lb. ovarian cyst removed.

9. Mother and daughter graduate from CSU together with same degree

Andrea and DeUndra Jones walked across the stage at Columbus State University one after the other to receive their matching degrees. The women graduated from the school on Dec. 14 with bachelor’s of science degrees in health science. Andrea added a minor in sociology onto her degree so that she could graduate the same semester as her daughter.

Andrea Jones and her daughter DeUndra will walk across the stage on Dec. 14 as 2018 graduates with bachelor’s of science degrees in health science.

8. New VA clinic to open in old Blue Cross Blue Shield building in Columbus

A building in Columbus that has sat empty for years is having new life breathed into it as it transforms into a state-of-the-art VA facility. The project at the Warm Springs Rd. will yield a 70,000 square foot facility that will provide VA clinic access to approximately 30,000 regional veterans. Construction is set to begin in 2019 with an expected completion date of 2021.

The old Blue Cross Blue Shield building on 2357 Warm Springs Road in Columbus is now set to be transformed into a VA clinic >> http://bit.ly/2xpVgKY

7. Columbus Snow Day

In January, snow rained down on the Chattahoochee Valley, closing schools and businesses for a day of walking through a winter wonderland!

It's snowing in Columbus! We want to see your pictures and video of snow!

6. Columbus, GA child confirmed with rare polio-like illness

A rare illness, acute flaccid myelitis, that causes weakness in the arms or legs, similarly to polio, began spreading across the country and hit the Chattahoochee Valley as 2-year-old Abigail was stricken with the disease. After over a month in the hospital, Abigail is back home in Columbus continuing physical therapy. Her left arm is still paralyzed. She is using a wheelchair, but her spirits are high.

JUST IN: Columbus child confirmed with rare polio-like illness News Leader 9's Chandler is following the story tonight at 5p/4c>>>http://bit.ly/2SjdkzN

5. New Netflix comedy to be set in ‘small town of Columbus, Georgia’

A good old family reunion is coming to Columbus...sort of. A Netflix comedy named ‘Family Reunion’ is going to be set in Columbus, but filmed elsewhere. The show stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict as a Seattle mother who travels down to Columbus, GA alongside her husband and kids for a family reunion with the family matriarch, played by Emmy award winner Loretta Devine. The show does not yet have a premiere date.

'Family Reunion,' which stars Loretta Devine and Tia Mowry-Hardrict, will feature a family who travels down to small-town Columbus, GA for a family reunion and will feature an all-black writing team.

