YEAR IN REVIEW: 2018’s top 9 stories on 9

A rare illness, acute flaccid myelitis, that causes weakness in the arms or legs, similarly to polio, began spreading across the country and hit the Chattahoochee Valley as 2-year-old Abigail was stricken with the disease. After over a month in the hospital, Abigail is back home in Columbus continuing physical therapy. Her left arm is still paralyzed. She is using a wheelchair, but her spirits are high.