AL Attorney General reviewing social media tactics in 2017 Senate race

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Alabama Attorney General is currently reviewing whether deceptive social media tactics used in last year’s U.S. Senate race might have violated the law.
A social media researcher acknowledged testing misleading online tactics during Senator Doug Jones' 2017 campaign against Republican Roy Moore. Allegations say that operators posed as conservative voters on Facebook and that Twitter accounts were used to make it appear that Russian bots were following Moore.
The Moore campaign said at the time it had reported the matter to social media platforms, and suggested political opponents were behind the matter but it is unclear how far the reports went.
Jones has now also called for an investigation into the matter, saying that his campaign didn’t know anything about the effort.
It is unclear how far the effort reached but Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says either way “it is clear that there needs to be more policing done by the social media platform executives.”
