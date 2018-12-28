AL Gov. Ivey appoints Mendheim to state Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Friday, AL Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she will fill an upcoming vacancy on the State Supreme Court with a justice that she had previously already appointed earlier this year.
Ivey plans on appointing Justice Brad Mendheim Jr. back to the state Supreme Court. Ivey first appointed Mendheim to the Supreme Court last year to fill a vacancy. Mendheim then ran for election to the court, but lost the Republican primary runoff.
Despite the defeat, Mendheim will now return and fill the vacancy that will be created in January of 2019 when Justice Tom Parker is inaugurated as Chief Justice.
“After reviewing all of those interested in the position, Justice Mendheim is clearly the most qualified, with impeccable legal credentials and with unquestioned character and integrity,” Ivey said in a statement. “With more than 17 years of judicial experience, Justice Mendheim brings the experience of having served on the Alabama Supreme Court.”
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.