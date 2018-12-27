Backpacks full of contraband found near AL prison, 3 arrested

The suspects were spotted and detained near the Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio Tuesday, at around 7:30 a.m. DOC reports Michael Alley, 39, Priscilla Alley, 34, and John Dasinger, 38, all three of Ozark, were arrested after a K-9 unit found methamphetamines, marijuana, flakka, cell phones, phone chargers, batteries, and other contraband concealed inside two backpacks the suspects had dropped near the perimeter fence.