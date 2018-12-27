Backpacks full of contraband found near AL prison, 3 arrested

CLIO, AL (WSFA) - Three suspects have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a correctional facility in Barbour County, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
The suspects were spotted and detained near the Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio Tuesday, at around 7:30 a.m. DOC reports Michael Alley, 39, Priscilla Alley, 34, and John Dasinger, 38, all three of Ozark, were arrested after a K-9 unit found methamphetamines, marijuana, flakka, cell phones, phone chargers, batteries, and other contraband concealed inside two backpacks the suspects had dropped near the perimeter fence.
Michael Alley and Dasinger were charged with trafficking methamphetamines, unlawful possession of marijuana, conspiracy to promote prison contraband, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Priscilla Alley was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime and conspiracy to promote prison contraband.
Michael Alley and Dasinger both have prior drug convictions. In March 2016, Michael Alley was released from prison on parole to the county’s community corrections program, after serving three years of a 25-year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance in Dale County. Dasinger received a 5-year sentence in 2017 for possession of a controlled substance in Dale County. He was released from prison Dec. 1.
All three suspects were taken to the Barbour County Jail.
