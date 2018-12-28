Donate your Christmas tree, get free admission to Wild Adventures Theme Park

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - You could get free admission to the Wild Adventures Theme Park if you donate your live Christmas tree!
You have until this Sunday to participate.
Adam Floyd, the public relations manager for the theme park, said they have partnered with Keep Lowndes-Valdosta Beautiful to help recycle more trees.
Floyd said some of the trees are also given to the animals for enrichment activities.
“Not too often do our elephants or our tigers or our lions get to see Christmas trees and spend time with them. So, it’s just a unique, fun opportunity for them to have," explained Floyd.
Once the park closes for the season on Sunday, they’ll recycle all their decorative and donated trees.
If you miss this opportunity, you still have other options.
From now until Jan. 6, you can bring your tree to the “Bring One For the Chipper” event in Valdosta.
