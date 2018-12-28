Family still seeking answers after father and 3-year-old killed on Stuart Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It’s been one month since the death of a Columbus man and his three-year-old son, and the family is still seeking answers.
Joseph “JoJo” Banks and his son were found suffering from gunshot wounds on Stuart Drive Nov. 27. Columbus police say there is still an active investigation to identify the shooter.
The family says going into the holidays without their loved ones has been difficult to deal with.
"We're still seeking answers, but you know there's a lot of stuff going on in Columbus, and I don't want his case to get pushed back because of everything else that's going on," says Janaya Banks, Joseph Banks’ daughter.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police as soon as possible.
