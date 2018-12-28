Flu activity increasing in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Flu activity is currently considered "regional' in Alabama, one step below the worst category of “widespread.”
That means now is the time to start taking precautions.
Be sure you are washing your hands constantly, and stay home if you’re sick.
Get your flu shot if you haven't already. Keep in mind, it can take a little while for the vaccine to become effective.
With this much activity already, doctors are worried this could be a bad flu season.
“We started seeing some flu cases in the fall, in September. And so we haven’t even peaked yet. But we’re expecting it to be pretty bad this year too,” said Dr. Hernando Carter with UAB.
