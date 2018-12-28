Former Birmingham mayor Larry Langford to be freed from prison

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford’s federal prison sentence has been reduced making him eligible for release from federal prison custody.
Federal Judge Scott Coogler signed an order Friday reducing Langford’s prison sentence to time served.
As part of his initial sentence on bribery, conspiracy, and fraud charges in 2009, Langford was to serve 36 months of supervised released upon his initial 2023 release date. Now that his sentence has been reduced to time served, that was changed to 36 months of home confinement with electronic monitoring.
According to court documents, Langford can be released from custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons as soon as his medical condition permits, a release plan is implemented, and travel arrangements are made for him to be taken from the hospital where he is currently located.
Several lawmakers and officials have called for his release from prison in recent days following reports of his declining health.
U.S. Attorney Jay Town said Friday that he felt a compassionate release and reduction of sentence was appropriate:
“After reviewing the information provided by the Bureau of Prisons, it was our judgement that compassionate release and reduction of sentence was appropriate under these limited circumstances.”
Birmingham Representative Juandalynn Givan, working as an attorney with others to seek for Langford’s release, said the following:
“This is a great day for the Trump administration. We have been working with the administration, the U.S. Attorney’s office, as well as Sen. Doug Jones and Congresswoman Terri Sewell to make this possible.”
Congresswoman Terri Sewell released the following statement after the order was signed:
“As I have said before, justice should be fair, but merciful. I am deeply grateful to all those who heeded our renewed call for the immediate compassionate release of Mayor Larry Langford,” said Rep. Terri Sewell. “I want to thank the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay Town, Senator Doug Jones, our federal partners, and all those who worked side-by-side with our office despite the government shutdown to secure Mayor Langford’s release. The holiday season is a reminder of the importance of family, and the commutation of Mayor Langford’s sentence means that our former Mayor can spend his final days at home in Alabama with loved ones. My prayers are with the whole Langford family as they reunite and provide comfort to Mayor Langford in the days and weeks ahead.”
