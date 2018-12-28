GA Police Officer dies after being shot at dentist office earlier this month

MCDONOUGH, GA (WTVM) - On Friday morning, a Henry County Police Officer passed away due to complications from injuries he sustained in the line of duty.
According to the Police Department, officer Michael Smith died in an Atlanta hospital from complications of a gunshot wound he suffered on Dec. 6 at a dentist’s office in McDonough.
The dentist’s office had called police about a man who was acting erratically.
Investigators say Smith went into the office and struggled with 53-year-old Dimaggio McNelly. Smith tried to stun the man, but a scuffle developed over the officer’s gun. A single shot was fired that killed McNelly and fatally injured Smith.
Smith had been with the police department for seven years.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.