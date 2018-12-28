Health with Dr. Paula: Fighting holiday depression

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With the holidays in full swing, holiday depression is on the rise for some people.
Dr. Paula Walker-King says that many people live with seasonal affective disorder.
As sun sets earlier in the day, the loss of sunlight can affect people’s mood. This combined with grieving and the exaggerated loss of loved ones as well as the financial stress of the season can lead to depressed thoughts.
This may not necessarily only affect someone the first holiday season they spend without a loved as Dr. Paula says this could be a recurring issue each year.
Dr. Paula says that one way to help fight holiday depression is to talk to a healthcare provider who can provide a mental health referral to a therapist that you can talk to.
The most important thing to remember is that you are not alone. You can join a support group of people facing the same problems you are.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.