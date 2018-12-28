Heavy Rain and Storms for Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A line of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms pushing into the Valley this morning will warrant monitoring over the next few hours for flash flooding. Regardless, expect ponding on the roads and messy weather, especially during the morning hours.
Rain and storms will become more scattered by the afternoon, with decreasing coverage over the weekend; however, still expect a chance of showers Saturday and Sunday, though temperatures won’t be quite as mild as today. Unfortunately, the wet pattern still looks set to persist through New Year’s Day—if not a couple of days after! Expect a couple of more rounds of heavy rain as we start off 2019, with as much as 4-6” inches of widespread rain possible through next Thursday.
Finally, we look to see a reprieve from the wet weather by NEXT weekend, but in the meantime, have the WTVM Weather app and all of your rain gear handy over the next several days!
