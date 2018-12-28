Heavy Rain and Storms for Friday

Rain and storms will become more scattered by the afternoon, with decreasing coverage over the weekend; however, still expect a chance of showers Saturday and Sunday, though temperatures won’t be quite as mild as today. Unfortunately, the wet pattern still looks set to persist through New Year’s Day—if not a couple of days after! Expect a couple of more rounds of heavy rain as we start off 2019, with as much as 4-6” inches of widespread rain possible through next Thursday.