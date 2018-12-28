Jerry Brown wraps a 5-decade history in California politics

FILE - In this Saturday, April 25, 2009, file photo, Attorney General Jerry Brown, right, poses by one of the two Plymouth Satellites that he used while he was California's governor from 1975-1983, during a reception held at the Old Governor's Mansion in Sacramento, Calif. Brown, who returned to the governor's office in 2011, will leave office Jan. 7, 2019, after a record four terms in office. Brown, known for his frugality during his first two terms, leaves office having brought the state back from the brink of financial collapse. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (AP)