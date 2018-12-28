Law enforcement warning people about drunk driving on New Year’s

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With the New Year’s holiday just days away, many people are planning how they will celebrate, but law enforcement is already seeing an increase in the number of DUIs and is advising drivers to have a safe way to get home.
In today’s police reports, there were 17 DUIs across Columbus and it is not even New Year’s Eve yet, so if you are planning your celebration make sure you find a way to make it home safely.
“Arrive alive right, absolutely arrive alive,” said Sgt. Wendy Thornton with Columbus police.
If you plan to head out for a party and you know you will have some drinks, go ahead and lock down your non-drinking designated driver.
According to the American Safety Council, New Year’s Eve has the highest increase in drunk driving related fatalities, with most occurring after midnight, so think twice before getting behind the wheel.
“If you have a drink or two, be responsible, use somebody else, have somebody drive you home. There’s a lot of friends, a lot of family that are willing to get up and pick you up and take you home,” said Thornton.
If you are afraid you may have one too many, ask the host of the party if they can hold your keys until they trust you are sober enough to drive home. If you are the host of a party and someone gets a little too lit, offer them your couch to crash until they sober up. It may inconvenience you, but it can save a life.
"You know holiday season is lively and festive; people like to get out there and celebrate with friends and family and when a lot of them do it, they don’t think about the consequences after I only had a couple of beers I’m fine,” said Thornton.
Consider putting a few extra bucks to the side for an Uber or Lyft.
If you do not have any non-drinking friends, you can all go in and split the cost of the ride instead of allowing a night of celebration to turn deadly.
Law enforcement says they are boosting their presence and have no problem handing out DUIs and say those can get pretty costly.
