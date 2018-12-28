Man who drove vehicle into Columbus church arrested

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The man who allegedly drove his vehicle into a Columbus church has been taken into custody.
39-year-old Christopher Allen Moore was taken into custody after hitting Fourth Street Baptist Church with his car.
Moore is being charged with striking a fixed object, possession, manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects and failure to exercise due care.
He was taken into custody on Dec. 27 and is currently sitting in the Muscogee County Jail as he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing on Jan. 4.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.