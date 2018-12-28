Nation’s oldest World War II vet dies in Texas at age 112

In this May 10, 2018 photo Richard Overton, the oldest living U.S. Veteran at the age of 111, is back in the east Austin home he has owned since 1948 after a renovation provided by Meals on Wheels of Central Texas and the Home Depot Foundation. A family member says Overton, the nation’s oldest World War II veteran who was also believed to be oldest living man in the U.S., has died in Texas. He was 112. Shirley Overton, whose husband was Richard’s cousin, says the Army veteran died Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 at a rehab facility in Austin, Texas. (Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman via AP, file) (Ralph Barrera)