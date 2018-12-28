Nonprofits hoping year-end giving will help local donations impacted by national natural disasters

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - As 2018 winds down there’s still time to donate to your favorite charity. As a national trend, most donations for non-profits come at this time of year, especially for those looking to catch a tax break.
But charitable experts antiicipate the new tax law that went into effect this year to hurt donations. Bonnie Hendrix, who works with Jimmie Hale Mission, said the non-profit did see a dip in donations.
However, she said it wasn’t because of the tax law. Hendrix said it was due to the number of national disasters that happened across the country.
"Hurricane, flooding, wildfires, there’s been a lot of national natural disasters that have taken away local giving and people’s pocketbooks aren’t endless. They want to help and see a need. Unfortunately, there’s a need nationally and locally, “ said Hendrix.
That’s why they’re hoping for a big push right now. End-of-year giving is crucial. Hendrix said it can help take the mission from out of the red and into the black.
"This year there’s been a little bit of a financial struggle for us because we are down a little bit and we’re hoping this final year-end push would remind people to give to their favorite local charity and they’ll think of us when they do that,” said Hendrix.
If you are looking to give, keep a few things in mind when you are deciding on a charity. Consider the organization’s longevity, if they allow visitors to check out their organization and if you have access to their financial records. On our website you can view our annual 990, our annual audits, our impact report and most other reputable charities will have similar financial documents that you can check out for yourself,” said Hendrix.
There are more tools to help you determine if the charity you want to help is legitimate.
GuideStar - GuideStar gathers, organizes and distributes information about U.S. nonprofits.
Charity Watch – Charity Watch shows how efficiently a charity will use your donation to fund the programs you want to support.
BBB Wise Giving Alliance - It helps donors make informed giving decisions and promotes high standards of conduct among organizations .It measures nonprofits against the comprehensive standards for charity accountability.
