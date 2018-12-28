Orange Bowl Media Day held in Miami ahead of playoff semi-final

MIAMI, FL (WTVM) - The University of Alabama is in Miami for the upcoming Orange Bowl, where they will play against Oklahoma on Dec. 29.
If the university wins the College Football Playoff Semi-Final game, they will travel to the BCS National Championship in San Francisco on Jan. 7.
The media got one last chance to talk to players Thursday at Orange Bowl Media Day, just hours before the big game.
Orange Bowl Media Day was held at Hard Rock Stadium where a variety of subjects were discussed regarding offense and defense. Alabama players also answered some fun and business-like questions.
A final coaches press conference will take place Friday.
