State releases school report cards for 2017-2018

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Education released its report card this week, which gives a score and letter grade for each school district and individual school. The grades are based on data collected this school year in the areas of academic achievement, academic growth, graduation rate, college and career readiness and chronic absenteeism.
In our area, Auburn City Schools is the only district to receive an A grade with a 91 percent. Covington County Schools came in second for the highest ranking, earning a B-plus, with 89 percent. Meanwhile, Barbour County Schools (61 percent) and Bullock County Schools (64 percent) trailed behind other area school districts.
School districts in the Wiregrass all received B grades.
“Overall, we are pleased with the academic growth that we see across the state. It is a testament to the dedication of our teachers, principals, and all those who support their work that student performance continues to rise," said State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey. “As state superintendent, I am grateful for these hardworking individuals in our local schools who improve the trajectory of children’s lives every day. We believe that our best days and highest levels of achievement lie ahead of us, not behind, and we look forward to working with our state policymakers and lawmakers in 2019 to make sure that we are providing ever better resources and supports for our schools.”
A list of every school report card is available HERE.
