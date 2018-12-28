Truck crashes into church in Columbus; driver allegedly under the influence

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus church is counting their blessings after an unexpected visitor left the building damaged.
“God bless everybody there. They’re lucky,” said Gregory Jones.
“First thing come to my mind is I hope nobody didn’t get killed,” said church member Shirley Lynn.
Lynn and Jones say it’s a miracle no one was hurt after Fourth Street Baptist Church was damaged Thursday morning.
“It sounded like thunder,” said Jones.
According to workers at the church, a lawn care driver drove into one of the pillars and tore down the awning. The awning fell onto the driver’s truck, prompting police and other officials to Fourth Street Baptist.
“I looked up and it fell on the truck. I was like ‘I hope nobody’s hurt.’ I walked out here, and everybody was getting out,” said Jones.
"Somebody could have been in front of this church or going inside or something. It could have killed them,” said Lynn.
According to church members, the driver failed a drug test and was allegedly under the influence during the crash. Police took the driver off the scene.
News Leader 9 is still working to gather details on the identity of the driver and the possible charges he’s facing. The members of the church said they’re just glad no one’s life was taken during this unexpected crash, and hopes the doors to the church will be open on Sunday.
"I just thought to myself, I hope I’m able to get to church on Sunday,” said Lynn.
The pastor of Fourth Street Baptist they don’t when the repairs will be complete.
