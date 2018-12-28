VIDEO: Owner dumps dog before Christmas, hundreds offer to adopt

STOKE-ON-TRENT, ENGLAND (RNN) – For many, it will be heartbreaking to watch.
A surveillance video shows a man abandoning a dog along a roadside.
But before he can drive away, the white and black pup runs back to the car and stands on his hind legs, peering through the passenger-side window at someone inside.
“The footage has to be seen to be believed, it’s just awful,” said Inspector Natalie Perehovsky with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).
“To see the poor dog in such obvious distress jumping up at the car as it drives away is just heartbreaking. I can’t understand how someone could do this.”
The RSPCA is investigating the Dec. 17 incident.
The dog in the video was found “sadly sitting in his bed,” waiting for his owner to return. Passersby took him to a veterinarian.
“The veterinary staff have nicknamed the dog Snoop, and he is in good condition, thought to be two years old,” Perehovsky said. “He is a white Staffie (Staffordshire bull terrier) with black marking, and is such a friendly, lovely boy.”
Snoop will be taken care of until the investigation is over and a new home can be found for him. A spokeswoman said hundreds of people have offered to adopt him.
