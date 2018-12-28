Weather hampers efforts to inspect Indonesia tsunami volcano

Soldiers remove debris from a damaged house in the tsunami-hit village of Carita, Indonesia, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Indonesia has widened the no-go zone around an island volcano that triggered a tsunami on the weekend, killing hundreds of people in Sumatra and Java. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) (Achmad Ibrahim)
December 28, 2018 at 3:43 AM EST - Updated December 28 at 3:43 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Bad weather hampered efforts to assess whether Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano island could trigger another deadly tsunami as authorities said the search for victims in the worst-affected province will continue into January.

Indonesia's disaster agency said Friday that 426 people died in the Sunda Strait tsunami. That was slightly lower than previously announced due to some victims being recorded twice. It said 23 are missing.

High seas and clouds have hindered attempts to visually inspect Anak Krakatau. A large part of the volcano collapsed following an eruption Saturday, triggering the tsunami.

Tsunami expert Gegar Prasetya said the severity of another potential tsunami could be reduced significantly since satellite radar shows the volcano is now much smaller.

The disaster agency said the emergency period for Banten province ends Jan. 9.

A man removes debris from his damaged home in the tsunami-hit village of Carita, Indonesia, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Indonesia has widened the no-go zone around an island volcano that triggered a tsunami on the weekend, killing hundreds of people in Sumatra and Java. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
A man views the destruction to his home in the tsunami-hit village of Carita, Indonesia, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Indonesia has widened the no-go zone around an island volcano that triggered a tsunami on the weekend, killing hundreds of people in Sumatra and Java. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
A man look a mobile phone as Anak Krakatau, right, is seen on the horizon off Carita beach, Indonesia, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Indonesia raised the danger level for an island volcano that triggered a tsunami on the weekend, killing at least 430 people in Sumatra and Java, and widened its no-go zone.(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
People stand on the shore near the recent tsunami near Carita beach, Indonesia, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Indonesia raised the danger level for an island volcano that triggered a tsunami on the weekend, killing at least 430 people in Sumatra and Java, and widened its no-go zone.(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
