Wet Weekend Ahead...

The heavy stuff has shifted south of Columbus this evening, but there remains plenty of lingering showers. Flash flood watch is still in effect, but we’ll see a continued decreasing trend in the showers into the overnight hours. Can’t rule out some isolated showers, but overall its just going to cloudy and damp, with some patchy fog overnight. As for Saturday, should see a surge in moisture with scattered showers dampening the area throughout the day into Saturday night. Won’t be a washout or anything, but it isn’t ideal. Sunday looks very similar to Saturday, just a bit warmer with highs approaching 70! New Years Eve should start off mostly dry, but at some point our next cold front will approach bringing scattered thunderstorms. Still lots of disagreement on timing and if New Years Night will be impacted. Rain chances look to continue into Wednesday and Thursday next week, with heavy rain likely on Thursday. Rainfall totals over the next week look to be in the 3-6″ range. We’ll finally dry out towards the end of next week!