Alabama Parole Board responds to Gov. Ivey’s letter

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole issued an in-depth corrective action plan late Friday, which explains how the board will ensure violent inmates are not considered for early parole or released prematurely.
That’s a problem WSFA 12 News recently uncovered. The investigative reporting prompting Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall to demand changes.
The governor took unprecedented action in mid-October, issuing a moratorium on the early parole hearings for violent inmates after WSFA 12 News exposed the early consideration and release of hundreds of violent offenders.
Ivey ordered the board to submit a detailed corrective action plan explaining how it plans to strengthen its operations, processes for parole consideration and surveillance of violent offenders. That plan was submitted a month later. It was met critically by the governor and attorney general.
The bulk of the governor’s November response questioned why the board failed to specifically address certain areas of management and protocol requested in her executive order. The board was then ordered to submit a substantial-compliance certification in 30 days.
“How you respond-both in word and in deed-will undoubtedly determine the next steps we take as a State in this vital area," the governor’s response concluded.
The board is now looking for a consultant to analyze its offender management program. It’s also adding new protections in calculating an offender’s parole consideration date. The plan also includes better employee evaluations and training.
