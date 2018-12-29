All Eyes On New Years Eve

Our next disturbance is moving in this evening, and will bring numerous showers overnight. Not ideal for Saturday night plans. Should see a decreasing trend in showers Sunday, with showers becoming isolated in the afternoon, and staying that way for Sunday night into the majority of New Years Eve. Speaking of New Years Eve, our next storm system will bring a cold front to the Valley, increasing rain chances New Years Eve Night. Right now, it doesn’t look like a big deal, and the rain may hold off until after midnight, especially the further east you are. We’ll have to wait and see, but right now most of New Years Eve looks dry with rain chances increasing that night. For those that don’t see the rain, it’ll still be a breezy, muggy/damp, and warm, night. Another system will bring another round of rain towards next Thursday, but the details remain unclear. What is clear is that we will dry out and have much nicer weather towards next weekend.