Columbus police searching for missing/runaway 13-year-old

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen, reported as a runaway.
13-year-old Latoya Walker was last seen in the Benning Hills area of Columbus on Dec. 27. Walker is 5’1” and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and blond hair.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweat pants, and black boots. When Walker ran away, her hair was pulled up in a bun which is blond in color.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
