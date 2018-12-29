Customers out thousands of dollars after store in Columbus abruptly closes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -A store in Columbus is closing it’s doors for good, and it’s a surprise to customers and those who worked there.
Many of the former employees say they never received a notice.
“They just literally shut the doors,” says former employee, Trista Davenport.
Customers who shop at the Leisure Lifestyle store on Veterans Parkway say they’re out of thousands of dollars after buying spas, pool tables, and hot tubs.
“He owes me $2,500,” says one customer, Emory Blount.
Customers who’ve shopped at the store say it’s been weeks since they’ve paid for items.
“That spa itself was like $10,000 and you know he’s gone. From what I understand, there’s about 20 other people in the same boat,” says customer Roger Conner.
“The hot tub I had, I took back in for a service. When he finally gave me one, he put it in somebody else’s backyard and I haven’t seen it since. Now I'm out $4,500 for the hot tub plus the money it costs to put another hot tub in,” says customer Courtland Bailey.
Former employees say they were given checks that bounced and had money taken from their pay for unknown reasons.
“He paid me and it bounced, and he has yet to cover it. So they actually want me to pay for it because I endorsed it,” says Davenport.
The Muscogee County Sheriffs Office confirms that the owner of the business has more than one warrant out for his arrest for theft by deception and theft by conversion. Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley says there are no warrants for him in Harris County, but there is a warrant for his arrest in Troup County for taking property and deceiving someone.
Investigators say there are more potential victims.
“I understand there’s warrants for his arrest but that doesn’t get our money back. We do want to see something done legally to address him and bring him to justice,” says Conner.
Investigators aren’t releasing the owners name until that suspect is in police custody. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for updates.
