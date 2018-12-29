Female veterans defy vote trend to oppose Trump, seek office

Laura Cavallaro, 35, who served on active duty in the Marine Corps from 2001 to 2005 and on inactive duty until 2009, says she's never voted but thinks she will in 2020. A recent graduate of Rhode Island College, she said she believes Trump has kept his promises about helping the economy and creating jobs. At the same time, "Who knows if he's going to say something to the wrong person and start another war?" she said. That's particularly concerning for military veterans who know what's at stake in combat.