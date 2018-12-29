Investigation still underway 1 year after officer-involved shooting, family has unanswered questions

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Saturday marks one year since an officer involved shooting left a man dead on Lumpkin Court in Columbus and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still actively investigating the fatal patrol check.
According to investigators, on Dec. 29, 2017 Georgia State Patrol and the Columbus Police Department tried to pull over 35-year-old Jarvis Lykes on Cusseta Road at a driving under the influence checkpoint, but that’s when they say Lykes fled the scene. Officers say Lykes led them into a dead end on Lumpkin Court.
There, investigators say Lykes got out of his car and got into “a physical altercation” with an officer. Initial reports indicates the trooper shot Lykes in self-defense when he tried to reach back into his car.
However, the family of Lykes still demanding answers from the investigation.
The autopsy later confirming that the victim Jarvis Lykes died from gunshots wounds.
Family members have since met with GBI Investigators and say there is still concern about what actually happened the night of the fatal shooting, spurred by conflicting eyewitness reports. They are also raising awareness about the alleged faulty trooper vehicle saying: