LaGrange Police issue warrants for suspect in deadly shooting

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange Police Detectives have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting that occurred last Sunday.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Dontavious Sawaye Morgan (pictured) for the charges of Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes.
The incident occurred in the 800 block of Troup Street on December 23. Officers responded to the area and found 18-year-old Niko Hurston suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Hurston was taken to WellStar West Georgia where he later died as a result of his injuries.
As of Saturday, Morgan remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.
LPD asks that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts call the Troup County 911 Center immediately.
