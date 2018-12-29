New app available for student loans

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Education released an app people can use to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, also known as FAFSA.
“Every high school senior needs to think about what their pathway is after high school," said Kristina Scott, the executive director for Alabama Possible.
Many times they choose higher education, whether its at a four-year university, a technical school or community college. It leads some to apply for financial aid.
However, there are a lot of Alabama high school seniors that do not fill out the FAFSA form.
“We have just more than half that fill out their financial aid form so there is room to improve,” Scott said.
Scott said they don’t fill it out because they don’t know about it or do not think they will get any money. She said 60 percent of Alabama high school seniors will qualify for a Pell Grant. This is money that does not need to be paid back.
“So many Alabama families don’t have a desktop or laptop computer at home," she said. "The students who could really use the financial aid the most, their primary way of getting online at home is probably their phone.”
Scott said the mobile app will help increase participation. Both parents and students can work on the FAFSA application. Users can even give the government permission to grab tax information from the IRS and automatically put it in the app. This saves people time from trying to find their tax information.
You can search “My Student Aid” on your mobile device app store to download the app.
