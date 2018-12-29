New laws are putting California further at odds with Trump

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, PG&E crews work on restoring power lines in a fire ravaged neighborhood in an aerial view in the aftermath of a wildfire in Santa Rosa, Calif. Utilities may bill customers for future legal damages and for settlements from the deadly 2017 wildfires that caused a record more than $10 billion in insured losses, even if the utilities' mismanagement caused the blazes. The California measure is among more than two dozen wildfire-related laws. Others make it easier to log trees, build firebreaks and conduct controlled burns of vegetation that would fuel wildfires; require investor-owned utilities to upgrade equipment so it's less likely to cause fires; retain insurance coverage following disasters; improve emergency notifications; and require a battery backup for garage door openers so people can move their vehicles during power outages. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (AP)