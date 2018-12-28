Residents urged not to leave post-holiday burglary calling cards

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Now that Christmas has come and gone and you’ve unwrapped your gifts, what are you supposed to do with those big empty boxes? Police say that where you put your boxes could play a role in whether or not your home is a target for burglars.
"You unwrapped all the gifts, they're all open now," says Sgt. David Hicks of the Montgomery Police Dept. "With those retail boxes, the televisions, game systems, computer systems, tablets, cell phones, whatever it may be that you opened up, if you leave it out by the garbage can, criminals are riding around looking for those opportunities. They see those items of value and they know that you have them."
Hicks says that it’s important to make sure that you’re properly disposing of those boxes.
"So what you want to do is you want to take precautions there. Simply take the item, cut it up, shred it up, and put it in a dark heavy duty plastic bag that they can not see through and then place that inside your garbage can."
Hicks says that you can also take the empty boxes to a recycling center, and you should also be careful about what you post on social media.
“Posting pictures about what you received, yea you’re happy about it, you’re excited, but you’re also telling criminals exactly what you received for Christmas as well. So you want to be careful if you’re planning to go out of town, you want to be careful about posting that on social media as well.”
Officials say that you can also place your lights on a timer and put a hold on your mail when you’re away to keep your home from looking empty.
