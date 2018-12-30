French police brace for New Year's Eve unrest

French riot police officers hold back demonstrators wearing yellow vests as they demonstrate in front of the french public television network (France Televisions) in Paris, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Yellow vest protesters marched on the headquarters of leading French broadcasters Saturday, as small groups turned out around France despite waning momentum for their movement. Another small group of yellow vest demonstrators gathered near the Eiffel Tower, and police arrested several, but by nightfall, calm returned to the Trocadero plaza overlooking the tower. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu) (AP)