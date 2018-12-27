Government shutdown impacting Georgia farmers

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Senators convened in Washington D.C. Thursday for the first time since the government shutdown over the weekend.
This comes after the Senate refused to pass a spending bill that included the President’s request to fund a border wall.
WTOC’s Elizabeth Rawlins spoke to Georgia’s First District Representative Buddy Carter (R-GA) on the phone about why he says there’s a lot more on the line than just border wall funding.
The House also included $8 million for disaster relief funding to help farmers impacted during Hurricane Michael.
WTOC reported last week that Congressman Carter voted against the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 because it did not provide any disaster relief funding for farmers who were impacted during Hurricane Michael. They hope to get the funding itemized in the spending bill. However, the government shutdown happened when the Senate didn’t agree.
The irony is, the services and funding that were included in the Farm Bill have now come to a halt during the government shutdown. Not only are there thousands of federal workers in Georgia are going unpaid, there are farmers who are not able to get any assistance from Farm Service Agencies and not able to sign up for new programs included in the new Farm Bill.
“This is very personal for some people who don’t know how long they will have to wait.” Rawlins said to Rep. Carter.
“It is very personal and we understand that, and I hope the Senate Democrats understand that,” Rep. Carter said. “I hope the Democratic party understands that in general. They don’t seem to because they have not offered any counter offer at all. We are willing to negotiate. We have to negotiate. It is essential that the disaster funding be done now and not wait until when the Senate had [originally] proposed earlier in February. That’s too late. Those farmers have to know if that money is there so that they can put crops in the field.”
Right now, the ball is in the Senate’s court. House members will get a 24-hour notice if and when they’ve reached a decision. Unfortunately, the shutdown could continue through January when Democrats will take over as the majority in the House.
If you are a federal employee and are worried about paying rent or your mortgage or your bills, the Office of Personnel Management tweeted out sample letters that you can use to better explain your situation to them. You can find the sample letters here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.