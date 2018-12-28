LA chef sets Guinness World Record for largest pot of seafood gumbo

SHREVEPORT, LA (WAFB) - Chef John Folse just set a new Guinness World Record for the largest pot of seafood gumbo at the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl.
The Independence Bowl was held Thursday, Dec. 27 in Shreveport.
Chef Folse cooked up 6,500 pounds of seafood gumbo, breaking the previous record set at 5,800 pounds. The ingredients for this massive pot of gumbo included:
- 984 pounds Louisiana shrimp
- 590 pounds catfish
- 300 pounds crabmeat
- 263 pounds alligator meat
- 112 pounds oysters
- 33 pounds crawfish tails
- 175 pounds smoked sausage
- 262 pounds onions
- 233 pounds bell peppers
- 197 pounds okra
- 99 pounds celery
- 50 pounds garlic
- 258 pounds roux
- 200 pounds oil
- 2,960 pounds water
