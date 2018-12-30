Latest Thoughts On New Years Eve

The fog from Sunday morning never lifted, and conditions are looking even better for fog tonight across the Valley. Widespread instances of dense fog with visibility of less than a mile is to be expected tonight. Additionally, another weak disturbance will bring some showers this evening and overnight. As for New Years Eve, no changes in thought on the forecast. Looking like isolated showers throughout the day on Monday, with increasing rain chances New Years Eve night. Its not going to be a washout, but there will be rain around. So be prepared to deal with that. Another system will bring heavy rain Wednesday into Thursday, dropping an additional inch or two of rain. We finally look to dry out...FINALLY... heading into this weekend.