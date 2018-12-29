Thousands of jobs posted online in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Job hunting can be hard, but with so many opportunities being posted online, applying can be done in just a few clicks. But new research shows that there are specific areas where more help is needed.
Data collected and analyzed by the Alabama Department of Labor shows that the most online wanted ads were for retail salespersons, registered nurses, and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.
“Historically, registered nurses and truck drivers are at the top of the list when it comes to help wanted and online data, but in November retail salespersons took the lead and that’s due to seasonal hiring,” said Kelly Betts of the Alabama Department of Labor.
There were Over 6,000 ads placed for those jobs in November. There were over 48,000 online ads this month, of those over 11,000 were new ads.
“So, that’s a good sign that here are jobs out there. The top three employers posting online ads this month were CVS Health, UAB Medicine and McDonald’s Corporation. So, if i were looking for a job, those would be three excellent leads,” said Betts.
The Help Wanted Online data is compiled from all online job postings in the state, including those posted on the state’s free online jobs database, www.joblink.alabama.gov.
