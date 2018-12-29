Zeigler recalls red hots

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -R.L. Zeigler Co., Inc. announced today it is recalling Zeigler 24 oz. Red Hots and 24 oz Extra Hot Red Hots.
Extra Hot Red Hots marked with Use By JAN 24 2019 due to possible health issues. Only Zeigler 24 oz. Red Hots and 24 oz Extra Hot Red Hots.
Extra Hot Red Hots marked with Use By JAN 24 2019 have been recalled. No other products of any other size or similarity were affected. The recall includes 11,654 pounds of product.
Zeigler 24 oz. Red Hots and 24 oz. Extra Hot Red Hots marked with Use By JAN 24 2019 were recalled when a consumer discovered possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal.
R. L. Zeigler Co., Inc. has reported that no medical illnesses or harmful effects have resulted from this product thus far.
Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who have purchased this product should not open the package or use the contents.
Instead, they should dispose of the product or return it to the retailer of purchase. If you have any questions regarding this recall please call (205) 758-3621.
