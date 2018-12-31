Armed Texas man demands drivers take him to get tacos

(RNN) - A man’s quest for tacos on Christmas Eve landed him in jail.
Police told The Dallas Morning News an armed Roberto A. Canamar Garza demanded several people take him to get tacos.
The 26-year-old’s first target was so frightened by the suspect’s demands, he ended up dropping him off at a tire shop before driving away.
Police said Canamar Garza pointed a gun at another man at the tire shop and demanded tacos. Then, he turned to a third man who did not stick around to hear his demands.
The third man ran inside the shop and the suspect fired two rounds through the shop’s door.
He fired more shots at the second man, striking him in the leg. Canamar Garza climbed into the victim’s car, but police said he got out when he failed to crank it up.
He then turned his attention to drivers in the street. Investigators said he tried to carjack another driver before climbing into a parked car at another tire shop on the next block.
Canamar Garza and the driver fought over the gun until the gun went off. Nobody was struck, but the driver ran away.
An onlooker saw what was going on and tried to hold the suspect at gunpoint. But Garza Canamar charged the onlooker.
Authorities said the two were still fighting when they arrived.
The suspect faces four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated kidnapping. He was placed in the Dallas County Jail with bail set at $500,000.
Canamar Garza also faces an immigration hold from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.