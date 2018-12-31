Atlanta Falcons parting ways with multiple members of coaching staff

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) - The Atlanta Falcons have announced that they will separating with multiple members of their coaching staff.
The NFL team announced today that would be parting ways with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong.
Head coach Dan Quinn said in a statement posted to Twitter, “While these are difficult decisions, we know we have a group of players here we are excited about and in order for us to consistently play true to our identity in all three phases we thought we needed some changes.”
This is a developing story.
