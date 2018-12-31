Cops mourn loss of Krispy Kreme doughnut truck

Dozens of reasons for officers to be upset

Cops in Lexington, KY, mocked themselves after a Krispy Kreme doughnut truck caugh on fire. (Source: Lexington, KY, Police Department)
By Ed Payne | December 31, 2019 at 6:07 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 6:07 PM

LEXINGTON, KY (RNN) – Police mocked themselves after responding to a fire that claimed a Krispy Kreme doughnut truck.

You know, the old stereotype: Cops and doughnut shops.

Three different officers posed in front of the scorched vehicle in various stages of mock mourning. The photos were posted to the department’s Facebook page.

“No words,” the post says.

The driver pulled the truck over and escaped without injury after noticing smoke billowing out of the back, WLEX reported.

All of the doughnuts in the back of the truck were lost.

Video shows the crazy moments after a Krispy Kreme truck caught fire. This just happened near Man o' War and Pink Pigeon. Police and fire are on scene. Video credit: Mike Ross

