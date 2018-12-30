Department of Correction investigating death of St. Clair Correctional inmate

SPRINGVILLE, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections are investigations the death of an inmate at St. Clair Correctional Facility.
ADOC says a fight between two inmates was reported inside a prison housing area at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. A correctional officer found 24-year-old Terrance Andrews unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.
ADOC says prison officials have identified 35-year-old Cedric Leshawn Davis as a suspect in Andrews' death. Davis is serving a life sentence for a 2006 murder conviction in Baldwin County. ADOC says Andrews was serving a 25-year sentence on a 2013 first-degree robbery conviction in Mobile County.
ADOC says a murder charge against Davis is pending.
